FiehNorwegian nu-soul group fronted by female singer Sofie Tollefsbøl. Formed 1 January 2010
Fieh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5b967c7-2f67-4735-ba5a-1b49324eabd7
Fieh Tracks
Sort by
Twenty Five
Fieh
Twenty Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twenty Five
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
May
2019
Fieh, Oh Land, The Jungle Giants, Big Wild, Lewis Capaldi, Mini Mansions, Sons of the East, Kingswood, Stonefield, Tim Atlas, Confidence Man, Maisie Peters, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Lucia, Giant Rooks, The Beths, Easy Life, Hand Habits, blackwave., Pixx, Radiant Children, Connie Constance, Brutus, duendita, Himalayas, Tropical Fuck Storm, Archie Faulks, Fontaines DC, Alexandra Stréliski, Kara Marni, The Howl & The Hum, Kawala, Emily Burns, Bea1991, Zuzu, Blackout Problems, JVCK JAMES, Whispering Sons, Millie Turner, Jeffe, Callum Pitt, Altopalo, Dead Posey, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Nia Wyn, Shey Baba, Giungla, Penelope Isles, Haggard Cat, Long Tall Jefferson, Malihini, Lewsberg, Some Sprouts, Greentea Peng, Superlove, OK Button, Italia 90, Jack Perrett Music, LIFE (Hull), Warming, Haze97, The Dollymops - OX4, iris (NO), RHGCOVERS and Zooni
Great Escape Festival, Brighton, UK
Back to artist