Jacob KirkegaardDanish sound artist. Born 25 May 1975
Jacob Kirkegaard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5b8a16e-517f-40dc-9f01-81b723ca5b13
Jacob Kirkegaard Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Kirkegaard is a sound artist born in 1975 in Denmark. In early 2006 he graduated at the Academy of Arts and the Media in Cologne, Germany. Jacob is exploring sound in art with a scientific approach.
Jacob Kirkegaard's sound works focus on investigations into the potential musicality in hidden sound layers in the environment. In this context he has been capturing and exploring sounds from, for example, volcanic earth, ice, atmospheric phenomena, nuclear power plants and deserted places. His piece "Labyrinthitis" was created from sounds recorded inside his inner ear. Recording tools used include accelometers, hydrophones and home-built electromagnetic receivers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Kirkegaard Tracks
Sort by
Faust Suite
Else Marie Pade
Faust Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faust Suite
Last played on
Cirrostratus
Else Marie Pade & Jacob Kirkegaard, Else Marie Pade & Jacob Kirkegaard
Cirrostratus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cirrostratus
Performer
Last played on
Swimming Pool
Jacob Kirkegaard
Swimming Pool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swimming Pool
Last played on
Jacob Kirkegaard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist