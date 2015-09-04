GangreneThe Alchemist & Oh No, hip-hop collaboration
Gangrene is an American hip hop and record production duo, which consists of rapper/producers The Alchemist and Oh No. The Alchemist and Oh No, MCs and producers in their own right, weren't acquainted until they met at a show headlined by Dilated Peoples member and mutual friend, Evidence. The Alchemist contacted Oh No and proposed a collaborative project. From that point they "just clicked," says Oh No. "I sent him a verse and a beat, and he sent a beat and a verse." The creative sparring continued, and they began to refer to the work as Gangrene.
In 2013, Gangrene, Tangerine Dream and Woody Jackson scored and composed the original score for Grand Theft Auto V by Rockstar Games.
