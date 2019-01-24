Ondrej Lenárd (9 September 1942, Krompachy, Slovakia) is a Slovak conductor. He was principal conductor of the Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1977 to 1990 and of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra from 1991 to 2001, where his concert work included performances of Ján Levoslav Bella's Wieland der Schmied. His recordings include a Marco Polo issue of the Symphony No. 1 of Havergal Brian, and a Naxos recording of the complete Nutcracker.