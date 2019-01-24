Ondrej LenárdBorn 9 September 1942
Ondrej Lenárd (9 September 1942, Krompachy, Slovakia) is a Slovak conductor. He was principal conductor of the Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1977 to 1990 and of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra from 1991 to 2001, where his concert work included performances of Ján Levoslav Bella's Wieland der Schmied. His recordings include a Marco Polo issue of the Symphony No. 1 of Havergal Brian, and a Naxos recording of the complete Nutcracker.
Overture on Russian themes
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Suite for Orchestra (Op.3)
Leos Janáček
The Sleeping beauty suite (Op.66a)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Edvard Grieg
Peter in the Meadow/The Bird/The Duck/The Cat (Peter and the Wolf Op 67)
Sergei Prokofiev
4 Lachian Dances: I. Starodavny, II. Pozhenany, III. Dymak, IV. Starodavny
Leos Janáček
Ballet music from Anacreon
Luigi Cherubini
Overture in D major
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
'Agrippina'; overture
George Frideric Handel
Symphonic Dances (Op.64)
Edvard Grieg
Symphony no.4 (D.417) in C minor 'Tragic'
Franz Schubert
Symphony no.4 (H.1.4) in D major
Joseph Haydn
Waverley - overture Op 1
Hector Berlioz
Romance for violin and orchestra in F minor, Op 11
Antonín Dvořák
Bolero - Ballet music No 2 from La Muette de Portici (Masaniello)
Daniel François Esprit Auber
Overture to "Marco Spada"
Daniel François Esprit Auber
The Tempest, Op 18
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Overture to Les Troyens a Carthage
Hector Berlioz
Faust's Aria "Salut, demeure chaste et pure" -- from Act III of Faust
Charles‐François Gounod
In Nature's Realm (V prirode) - overture (Op.91)
Antonín Dvořák
Harold en Italie - symphony for viola and orchestra (Op.16)
Hector Berlioz
Symphony on two Russian themes
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Die Braut von Messina - overture (Op.100)
Robert Schumann
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Pizzicato (Sylvia - ballet suite)
Léo Delibes
Sola perduta abbandonata - from Act IV of Manon Lescaut
Giacomo Puccini
Prelude - The Huntresses (Sylvia)
Léo Delibes
Capriccio brillante on the theme 'Jota Aragonesa' (Spanish overture no.1)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Overture to Fra Diavolo - opera
Daniel François Esprit Auber
