Ben KlockGerman techno producer. Born 1972
Ben Klock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dkxtl.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5af0c3f-e401-43ed-a096-b504606a05cb
Ben Klock Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Klock (born 1972) is a German techno artist, DJ and record label owner. He is resident at Berghain, a well-known techno club in Berlin. In 2006 he founded the techno label Klockworks.
Ben Klock Tracks
Phantom Studies
Marcel Dettmann
Phantom Studies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s317f.jpglink
Phantom Studies
Last played on
Compression Session
Ben Klock
Compression Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Compression Session
Last played on
Sub Zero
Ben Klock
Sub Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Sub Zero
Last played on
Is This Insanity? (Ben Klock Remix) (feat. The Space Ape)
Martyn
Is This Insanity? (Ben Klock Remix) (feat. The Space Ape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cpxq0.jpglink
Is This Insanity? (Ben Klock Remix) (feat. The Space Ape)
Last played on
Bad Boy
Marcel Dettmann
Bad Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y2sjh.jpglink
Bad Boy
Last played on
Pulse
Ben Klock
Pulse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Pulse
Last played on
Pong (Ben Klocks' Bones & String Rework)
Kerri Chandler
Pong (Ben Klocks' Bones & String Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h735.jpglink
Pong (Ben Klocks' Bones & String Rework)
Last played on
Butterfly Tattoo
Ben Klock
Butterfly Tattoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Butterfly Tattoo
Last played on
The Voice From Planet Love (Dixon Edit) (feat. Ben Klock)
Precious System
The Voice From Planet Love (Dixon Edit) (feat. Ben Klock)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
The Voice From Planet Love (Dixon Edit) (feat. Ben Klock)
Last played on
Are You There (Ben Klock Remix)
Wink
Are You There (Ben Klock Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyg2.jpglink
Are You There (Ben Klock Remix)
Last played on
Peace (Ben Klock remix)
Depeche Mode
Peace (Ben Klock remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhml.jpglink
Peace (Ben Klock remix)
Last played on
Grip
Ben Klock
Grip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Grip
Last played on
Dawning (Revisited)
Ben Klock
Dawning (Revisited)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Dawning (Revisited)
Last played on
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
Ben Klock
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
Last played on
Sub Zero (Function Regis Remix)
Ben Klock
Sub Zero (Function Regis Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Sub Zero (Function Regis Remix)
Last played on
Red Alert/Ben Sims 'jff' Edit
Ben Klock
Red Alert/Ben Sims 'jff' Edit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Red Alert/Ben Sims 'jff' Edit
Last played on
Goodly Sin feat. Elif Bicer (Robert Hood Remix)
Ben Klock
Goodly Sin feat. Elif Bicer (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Wolf [Ostgut Ton]
Ben Klock
Wolf [Ostgut Ton]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Wolf [Ostgut Ton]
Last played on
Viscoplastic
Ben Klock
Viscoplastic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Viscoplastic
Last played on
Goodly Sin, Robert Hood remix
Ben Klock
Goodly Sin, Robert Hood remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Goodly Sin, Robert Hood remix
Last played on
