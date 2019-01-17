Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
The Runaway Rocking Horse
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
The Runaway Rocking Horse
Devil's Gallop (Dick Barton)
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Devil's Gallop (Dick Barton)
Performer
The Young Ballerina
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
The Young Ballerina
Horse Guards - Whitehall
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Horse Guards - Whitehall
Dance Of An Ostracised Imp
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Dance Of An Ostracised Imp
Sporting Occasion
Leslie Statham
Sporting Occasion
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
Drum Majorette
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Under The Stars
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Under The Stars
Shooting Star
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Shooting Star
All Sports March
Robert Farnon
All Sports March
Champagne March
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Champagne March
Coronation Scot
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Coronation Scot
Spring Song
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Spring Song
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op 52 (extract)
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op 52 (extract)
Cubana
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Cubana
Coronation Scot (feat. Sidney Torch & Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra)
Vivian Ellis
Coronation Scot (feat. Sidney Torch & Queen's Hall Light Orchestra)
Journey Into Space (Opening Sequence and Effects, 1959)
Van Phillips
Journey Into Space (Opening Sequence and Effects, 1959)
A Matter Of Life And Death(1946) - Prelude
Allan Gray
A Matter Of Life And Death(1946) - Prelude
Holiday Spirit
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Holiday Spirit
On A Spring Note
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
On A Spring Note
Music Everywhere
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Music Everywhere
Song Of Capri
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Song Of Capri
A Matter of Life and Death (1957) - Stairway to Heaven
Allan Gray
A Matter of Life and Death (1957) - Stairway to Heaven
Alpine Pastures
Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra
Alpine Pastures
