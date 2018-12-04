Liv Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5aa288a-c8c8-4008-9ae6-4d8b4c410617
Liv Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Liv Dawson is an English singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liv Dawson Performances & Interviews
Liv Dawson Tracks
Sort by
I Like You
Liv Dawson
I Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like You
Last played on
Hush
Liv Dawson
Hush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hush
Last played on
Sleep (feat. Liv Dawson & Courage)
Conducta
Sleep (feat. Liv Dawson & Courage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c1w6k.jpglink
Sleep (feat. Liv Dawson & Courage)
Last played on
Good Intentions
Liv Dawson
Good Intentions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reflection
Liv Dawson
Reflection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0679g7g.jpglink
Reflection
Last played on
Talk
Liv Dawson
Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk
Last played on
Painkiller (Tough Love Remix)
Liv Dawson
Painkiller (Tough Love Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Painkiller (Tough Love Remix)
Last played on
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix) (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
Redlight
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix) (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047vp8g.jpglink
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix) (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
Remix Artist
Last played on
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix)
Redlight
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047vp8g.jpglink
I'll Be Waiting (Lobster Boy Remix)
Last played on
Painkiller
Liv Dawson
Painkiller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j0s91.jpglink
Painkiller
Last played on
Painkiller (Rude Kid Remix)
Liv Dawson
Painkiller (Rude Kid Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020vclz.jpglink
Painkiller (Rude Kid Remix)
Last played on
Pain Killer Rude kid Remix
Liv Dawson
Pain Killer Rude kid Remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pain Killer Rude kid Remix
Last played on
Somewhere Good
Liv Dawson
Somewhere Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Good
Last played on
I'll Be Waiting (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
Redlight
I'll Be Waiting (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047vp8g.jpglink
I'll Be Waiting (feat. Liv Dawson & Kojo Funds)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
Liv Dawson
Scala, London, UK
Back to artist