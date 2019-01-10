Stephanie Victoria Allen (born 14 December 1991), better known by her stage name Stefflon Don, is a British rapper and singer from Hackney, London. She is best known for her 2017 single "Hurtin' Me" featuring French Montana, which peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2016, Stefflon Don released her debut mixtape Real Ting, followed by another mixtape, Secure, in 2018.