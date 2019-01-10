Stefflon DonLondon-based grime artist. Born 14 December 1991
Stefflon Don Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Victoria Allen (born 14 December 1991), better known by her stage name Stefflon Don, is a British rapper and singer from Hackney, London. She is best known for her 2017 single "Hurtin' Me" featuring French Montana, which peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2016, Stefflon Don released her debut mixtape Real Ting, followed by another mixtape, Secure, in 2018.
Stefflon Don Performances & Interviews
- Stefflon Donhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068h4hs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068h4hs.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZSwaggering to the top with grime and glamour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b5bgw
Stefflon Don
- Stefflon Donhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mslqg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mslqg.jpg2017-12-11T23:59:00.000ZHighlights of Stefflon Don's set at 1Xtra Live 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qs9j2
Stefflon Don
- 'Always in the plan to be the biggest in the world' Migos, Lil’ Yachty & Stefflon Don talk with Acehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051565h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051565h.jpg2017-04-26T10:06:00.000ZMigos, Lil’ Yachty & Stefflon Don collaborations & why Atlanta is the place for musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05155x6
'Always in the plan to be the biggest in the world' Migos, Lil’ Yachty & Stefflon Don talk with Ace
- "I don't know whether to clap or cry!" - Stefflon Don gets her score on Review By A Six Year Oldhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4yq7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4yq7.jpg2017-04-05T16:25:00.000ZStefflon Don's score on Review By A Six Year Old isn't exactly what she expected...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z4yd6
"I don't know whether to clap or cry!" - Stefflon Don gets her score on Review By A Six Year Old
- My First Bars: Stefflon Donhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ln5x2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ln5x2.jpg2016-12-17T15:00:00.000ZStefflon Don remembers how she never questioned that she would make music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ln5yg
My First Bars: Stefflon Don
- What’s so special about the UK sound?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ljmw3.jpg2016-12-15T13:28:00.000ZIn what's been a huge year for the UK music scene we sat down with some of our Hot For 2017 acts to discuss what makes British music unique and so attractive to the likes of Drakehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ljn0h
What’s so special about the UK sound?
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- Stefflon Don joins DJ Target in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v7g23.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v7g23.jpg2016-11-27T23:55:00.000ZDJ Target catches up with East London rapper Stefflon Donhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hj8zt
Stefflon Don joins DJ Target in the studio
Stefflon Don Tracks
Shot & Wine (feat. Stefflon Don)
Sean Paul
Shot & Wine (feat. Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Shot & Wine (feat. Stefflon Don)
Last played on
Boasty (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul & Idris Elba)
Wiley
Boasty (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul & Idris Elba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06yzchc.jpglink
Boasty (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul & Idris Elba)
Performer
Last played on
Pretty Girl (feat. Tiggs da Author)
Stefflon Don
Pretty Girl (feat. Tiggs da Author)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06h397n.jpglink
Pretty Girl (feat. Tiggs da Author)
Last played on
Senseless (Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
Stefflon Don
Senseless (Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Senseless (Remix) (feat. Tory Lanez)
Last played on
Emotional (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don & Chip)
Kamille
Emotional (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don & Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k46jz.jpglink
Emotional (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don & Chip)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Ride It
Maestro Don & Stefflon Don
Ride It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Ride It
Performer
Last played on
Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
Wiley, Sean Paul & Stefflon Don
Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
Last played on
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
RAYE
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zwn2l.jpglink
Cigarette (feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don)
Last played on
Scared of love (Preditah Remix)
Rudimental
Scared of love (Preditah Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
Scared of love (Preditah Remix)
Last played on
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)
Stefflon Don
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c0n08.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)
Last played on
16 Shots
Stefflon Don
16 Shots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vn0z9.jpglink
16 Shots
Last played on
Skin Tight (UK Remix) (feat. Haile & Stefflon Don)
Mr. Eazi
Skin Tight (UK Remix) (feat. Haile & Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr63l.jpglink
Skin Tight (UK Remix) (feat. Haile & Stefflon Don)
Last played on
Scared Of Love (feat. RAY BLK & Stefflon Don)
Rudimental
Scared Of Love (feat. RAY BLK & Stefflon Don)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06yh23z.jpglink
Scared Of Love (feat. RAY BLK & Stefflon Don)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Apr
2019
Stefflon Don
Leeds University Union, Leeds, UK
13
Apr
2019
Stefflon Don
Stylus Leeds, Leeds, UK
14
Apr
2019
Stefflon Don
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
15
Apr
2019
Stefflon Don
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
15
Apr
2019
Stefflon Don
Uea the Waterfront, Norwich, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exq9hn/acts/agqwbp
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T07:15:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06h1lp8.jpg
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/ahv2hn
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T07:15:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068f1qd.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc6gw/acts/aqdgmb
Manchester Arena
2017-11-11T07:15:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05gh87g.jpg
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
Latest Stefflon Don News
British-Nigerian choreographer Zizi, who's worked with Drake and Rihanna, says the world is looking to Lagos for the latest moves.
Forget sending your demo out to record labels! Become a meme and overnight success awaits...
ICYMI: Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Beth Ditto and others doing the business live in Jools's studio
