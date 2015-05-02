Optimus RhymeUS nerdcore hip hop group. Formed 2000
Optimus Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5a5fa6d-8ce2-4230-a12e-1dd0310ad732
Optimus Rhyme Biography (Wikipedia)
Optimus Rhyme was a hip hop group from Seattle, Washington. Optimus Rhyme is most widely considered a nerdcore hip hop group because of the nerdy nature of their lyrics. The name of the band as well as the stage names of the members and a majority of their lyrics refer to the Transformers franchise. Their music is a combination of rapped hip hop lyrics with funk rock music. Optimus Rhyme formed in Seattle in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Optimus Rhyme Tracks
Sort by
Manifesto (Baltic Weather remix)
Optimus Rhyme
Manifesto (Baltic Weather remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manifesto (Baltic Weather remix)
Performer
Optimus Rhyme Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist