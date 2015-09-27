Basque Dub Foundation, more often known as B D F, started in the early 1990s as studio project by Iñaki Yarritu (aka Inyaki), a London-based reggae musician originally from the Basque Country (northern Spain). Iñaki moved into music production in the late 1980s, having been previously involved in Reggae since the late 1970s as a radio DJ, journalist and promoter. In their early days BDF toured as a sound system, supporting Mad Professor in the first dub sessions to take place in Spain.

In 1997, BDF released their debut album Sustraidun Roots Dub (Massive Sounds - 1997) ("Sustraidun" is Basque for "Rootical") the first dub album ever to come out of Spain. A landmark that started to give BDF an international reputation. This first effort was a collection of instrumental and dub workouts featuring a mix of original material, and some Roots Reggae classics covers, such as Abyssinians' "Satta Amassagana", Junior Byles' "Fade Away" and Augustus Pablo's "Cassava Piece". Sustraidun Roots Dub revived the spirit of the original Jamaican 1970s dub, while incorporating the aesthetic of the 1990s UK digital dub and a strong dose of traditional Spanish and Basque melodies. The album features UK dub stalwarts such as Mad Professor, Dub Judah, and Dougie Wardrop.