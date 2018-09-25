Debbie TaylorJazz/soul singer Maydie Myles. Born 23 June 1947
Debbie Taylor
1947-06-23
Debbie Taylor Biography
Maydie Myles (born Maddie Bell Galvin, June 23, 1947) is an American soul and jazz singer who is highly acclaimed for her recordings in the 1960s and 1970s when she was known professionally as Debbie Taylor. Her most successful record, "Never Gonna Let Him Know", reached the Billboard pop chart in 1969.
Debbie Taylor Tracks
Let's Prove Them Wrong
Debbie Taylor
Let's Prove Them Wrong
Let's Prove Them Wrong
Last played on
Don't Nobody Mess With My Baby
Debbie Taylor
Don't Nobody Mess With My Baby
Just Don't Pay
Debbie Taylor
Just Don't Pay
Just Don't Pay
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Leave You
Debbie Taylor
I Don't Wanna Leave You
Never Gonna Let Him Know
Debbie Taylor
Never Gonna Let Him Know
Never Gonna Let Him Know
Last played on
How Long Can This Last
Debbie Taylor
How Long Can This Last
How Long Can This Last
Last played on
"Stop"
Debbie Taylor
"Stop"
"Stop"
Last played on
