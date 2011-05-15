Marc McKnightBorn 12 July 1983
Marc McKnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5a2c48f-1294-4d4b-a0dd-60bf69499f80
Marc McKnight Tracks
Sort by
Overnight
Marc McKnight
Overnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overnight
Last played on
You Don't Know What Love Is
Marc McKnight
You Don't Know What Love Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For the Longest Time
Marc McKnight
For the Longest Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait for It
Marc McKnight
Wait for It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait for It
Last played on
Motion
Marc McKnight
Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motion
Last played on
Back to artist