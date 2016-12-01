Vijay Raghav RaoBorn 3 November 1925. Died 30 November 2001
Vijay Raghav Rao
1925-11-03
Vijay Raghav Rao Biography (Wikipedia)
Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao (Vijaya Raghava Rao) (November 3, 1925 - November 30, 2011) was an Indian flutist, composer, choreographer, musicologist, poet and fiction writer.
He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 1970, and in 1982 the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Creative and Experimental music category, the highest for performing artist conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama.
Vijay Raghav Rao Tracks
Melody On The Move
