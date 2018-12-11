Oi Va Voi is a British band formed in London, England in the year 2000. The band emerged from the UK world music crossover scene to become multi-award-winning masters of musical wanderlust with a pan-European fanbase to which they have toured to sold out venues and headlined festivals ever since. Musically, the band spearheaded a movement of Jewish musicians to bring cultural styles into contemporary songwriting. The band blended their heritage with an emphasis on modern pop sensibilities reflecting their own individual interests in indie rock and alt-folk and the urban dance music of the clubs of London. The band takes its name from a Yiddish-derived exclamation popular in modern Hebrew meaning, approximately, "Oh, my gosh!".