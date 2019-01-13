The TractorsFormed 1988
The Tractors
1988
The Tractors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tractors was an American country rock band composed of a loosely associated group of musicians headed by guitarist Steve Ripley. Under the band's original lineup, The Tractors was signed to Arista Records in 1994, releasing their self-titled debut album that year; the album only produced one Top 40 hit on the Billboard country charts.
Since their foundation, most of the band's original members moved on to separate projects, although they often collaborated with frontman Ripley on The Tractors' more recent recordings. Ripley is the only official member of the group; he has stated that The Tractors is more of a "state of mind", and the band contains a largely undefined cast of unofficial contributors.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Tractors Tracks
Baby Likes To Rock It
The Tractors
Baby Likes To Rock It
Baby Likes To Rock It
Thirty Days
The Tractors
Thirty Days
Thirty Days
Rockin' This Christmas
The Tractors
Rockin' This Christmas
Rockin' This Christmas
Santa Claus Is Comin' In A Boogie Woogie Train
The Tractors
Santa Claus Is Comin' In A Boogie Woogie Train
Run Run Rudolph
The Tractors
Run Run Rudolph
Run Run Rudolph
Jingle My Bells
The Tractors
Jingle My Bells
Jingle My Bells
Settin' the Woods on Fire
The Tractors
Settin' the Woods on Fire
Settin' the Woods on Fire
I've Had Enough
The Tractors
I've Had Enough
I've Had Enough
The Tractors Baby Likes To Rock It
The Tractors
The Tractors Baby Likes To Rock It
The Tractors Baby Likes To Rock It
The Elvis Thing: Mystery Train
The Tractors
The Elvis Thing: Mystery Train
The Elvis Thing: Mystery Train
Pat Nevins Eyes
The Tractors
Pat Nevins Eyes
Pat Nevins Eyes
Badly Bent
The Tractors
Badly Bent
Badly Bent
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
The Tractors
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Bo Diddley Santa Claus
The Tractors
Bo Diddley Santa Claus
Bo Diddley Santa Claus
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
The Tractors
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Shortening Bread
The Tractors
Shortening Bread
Shortening Bread
Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy
The Tractors
Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy
The Santa Claus Boogie
The Tractors
The Santa Claus Boogie
The Santa Claus Boogie
The Tulsa Shuffle
The Tractors
The Tulsa Shuffle
The Tulsa Shuffle
Santa Claus is Coming
The Tractors
Santa Claus is Coming
Santa Claus is Coming
I Wouldnt Tell You No Lie
The Tractors
I Wouldnt Tell You No Lie
I Wouldnt Tell You No Lie
Boogie Woogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
The Tractors
Boogie Woogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
Boogie Woogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
Fallin Apart
The Tractors
Fallin Apart
Fallin Apart
