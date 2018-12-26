The Kemist
The Kemist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z500.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c59d3eb2-5a28-4ee2-8671-6aadb26e0a11
The Kemist Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kemist, is a Jamaican-American deejay, producer, recording artist and songwriter signed to Universal Music . His sound is a fusion of reggae and dancehall with electronic dance music.
The Kemist Tracks
Rebels Of A Nation
The Kemist
Passionfruit vs. Easy To Love
Drake
Body Can't Lie (feat. Nyanda)
The Kemist
Love Lies vs. Wololo
Khalid, Normani & Babes Wodumo
Rumors vs. Daddy Yo
The Kemist
Mayhem (feat. Nyanda)
The Kemist
Gamululu vs. No Time For It
A Pass
Rumors (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Alx Veliz & Konshens)
The Kemist
The General
Yellow Claw
Mash It Up (feat. Kat Dahlia)
Black Lion & The Wizard, Nyanda & The Kemist
Intense (Johnny Roxx Remix) (feat. The Kemist)
Kalibandulu
Incredible
The Kemist
Drop Di Bomb (feat. The Kemist)
Bad Royale
Bust It Up (feat. The Kemist)
Willy Joy
Boss It Up (feat. The Kemist)
Dirtcaps
Intense (Johnny Roxx Remix) (feat. The Kemist)
Kalibandulu
Fired Up (Dirtcaps Remix) (feat. The Kemist)
LNY TNZ
Fired Up (feat. The Kemist)
LNY TNZ
Pull It Up (feat. The Kemist)
Wiwek
Boss It Up (feat. The Kemist)
Dirtcaps
Fired Up (Dirtcaps Remix) (feat. The Kemist)
LNY TNZ
Figure 8 (feat. The Kemist)
Tropkillaz
Assets
Tropkillaz
