Doormouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c59b76c5-5386-45b6-9203-6160fe6104d5
Doormouse Biography (Wikipedia)
A dormouse is a rodent of the family Gliridae (this family is also variously called Myoxidae or Muscardinidae by different taxonomists). Dormice are mostly found in Europe, although some species live in Africa or Asia. A nocturnal animal, dormice are particularly known for their long periods of hibernation.
As only one species of dormouse is native to the British Isles, the hazel dormouse, in everyday English usage "dormouse" can refer either to that one species or to the family as a whole.
The English name of the species derived from the French dormeuse, and the latter in turn probably from the Langued. radourmeire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doormouse Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Time Is Here
Doormouse
Christmas Time Is Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Time Is Here
Last played on
Toxic Jungle
Doormouse
Toxic Jungle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toxic Jungle
Last played on
Skelechairs (Vention Snares Remix)
Doormouse
Skelechairs (Vention Snares Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skelechairs (Vention Snares Remix)
Last played on
Doormouse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist