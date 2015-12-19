A dormouse is a rodent of the family Gliridae (this family is also variously called Myoxidae or Muscardinidae by different taxonomists). Dormice are mostly found in Europe, although some species live in Africa or Asia. A nocturnal animal, dormice are particularly known for their long periods of hibernation.

As only one species of dormouse is native to the British Isles, the hazel dormouse, in everyday English usage "dormouse" can refer either to that one species or to the family as a whole.

The English name of the species derived from the French dormeuse, and the latter in turn probably from the Langued. radourmeire.