Ruth JonesBorn 1966
Ruth Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5994043-31a8-4057-bbca-ce131469fe68
Ruth Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Alexandra Elisabeth Jones, MBE (born 22 September 1966) is a Welsh television actress, novelist and screenwriter. She co-starred in and co-wrote the award-winning British comedy Gavin & Stacey and has appeared in many television comedies and dramas, such as Jimmy McGovern’s The Street with Timothy Spall (2009), and starring as Hattie Jacques in Hattie for BBC Four.
She takes the lead role in the comedy drama series Stella for Sky 1 produced by Tidy Productions, the company she co-founded in 2008 with her husband David Peet, who is managing director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruth Jones Tracks
Sort by
(Barry) Islands in the Stream
Rob Brydon
(Barry) Islands in the Stream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b65w0.jpglink
(Barry) Islands in the Stream
Last played on
Islands in the Stream
Tom Jones
Islands in the Stream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br614.jpglink
Islands in the Stream
Last played on
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Ruth Jones
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Last played on
Islands in the Stream (feat. Ruth Jones)
Rob Brydon
Islands in the Stream (feat. Ruth Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b65w0.jpglink
Islands in the Stream (feat. Ruth Jones)
Last played on
Something Stupid (feat. Rob Brydon)
Ruth Jones
Something Stupid (feat. Rob Brydon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b65w0.jpglink
Something Stupid (feat. Rob Brydon)
Last played on
Get Me to the Church on Time
Melanie Walters, Robert Wilfort, Frederick Loewe, Alan Jay Lerner, Rob Brydon & Ruth Jones
Get Me to the Church on Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Me to the Church on Time
Performer
Last played on
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
Joanna Page, Mathew Horne, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters, William Thomas, Margaret John, John Hughes, James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman & Rob Brydon
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist