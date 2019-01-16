Chris While
1956
Chris While (born 1956) is a British songwriter, singer and musician, known particularly for her vocals and live performances. She has worked as a solo artist, a songwriter and as a member of a number of duos and groups. Her music is often classified as English folk, but contains strong American influences.
The Clock (Live)
Chris While
Pinjarra Dreams (Live)
Chris While
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams (Live)
Chris While
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
Bob Fox
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
Townhall Yard (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
All Pals Together (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
Home Leave (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
Small Cases Full Of Big Dreams (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Barbara Dickson
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
Chris While
Blind Faith
Chris While
Together Alone
Chris While
Devil's Heart
Chris While
Come All Ye (live)
Fairport Convention
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Pinjarra Dreams
Julie Matthews
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
Pals - from Ballads of the Great War
Chris While
The Skin That I'm In
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Up the Crooked Spire/General Ward
Ashley Hutchings
What Celia Sees
Ashley Hutchings
The Drover's Song
Ashley Hutchings
The Work of the Devil
Ridgeriders
Here It Comes Again
Chris While
Indigo
Chris While
Happy Birthday Just For You (session version)
Chris While
Walk The Line
Chris While
If This Were Your Last Day
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Are We Human?
Chris While
Home Leave
Chris While
Hope Springs
Chris While
Indigo
Chris and Kellie While
Home Leave
Chris While
Wisteria
Chris and Kellie While
I Don't Know
Chris While
Get Through This Somehow
Chris While
