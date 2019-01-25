Danny SchmidtUS singer-songwriter. Born 7 October 1970
Danny Schmidt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qxjyz.jpg
1970-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5962809-e0d6-4607-b71c-9f58b0e0da13
Danny Schmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Schmidt (born October 7, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas, where he now lives with his wife, fellow musician, and singer-songwriter Carrie Elkin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Schmidt Tracks
Sort by
Just Wait Til They See You
Danny Schmidt
Just Wait Til They See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Just Wait Til They See You
Last played on
Company Of Friends
Danny Schmidt
Company Of Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Company Of Friends
Last played on
Man of Many Moons
Danny Schmidt
Man of Many Moons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Man of Many Moons
Last played on
Paper Cranes
Danny Schmidt
Paper Cranes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Paper Cranes
Last played on
Houses Sing
Danny Schmidt
Houses Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Houses Sing
Last played on
Soon The Earth Shall Swallow
Danny Schmidt
Soon The Earth Shall Swallow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Soon The Earth Shall Swallow
Last played on
Girl with Lantern Eyes
Danny Schmidt
Girl with Lantern Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl with Lantern Eyes
Performer
Last played on
The Guns And The Crazy Ones
Danny Schmidt
The Guns And The Crazy Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Guns And The Crazy Ones
Performer
Last played on
Sky Picked Blue
Danny Schmidt
Sky Picked Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Sky Picked Blue
Last played on
Bad Year For Cane
Danny Schmidt
Bad Year For Cane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Bad Year For Cane
Last played on
All The More To Wonder
Danny Schmidt
All The More To Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
All The More To Wonder
Last played on
Little White Angels
Danny Schmidt
Little White Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Buckets of Rain
Danny Schmidt
Buckets of Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Buckets of Rain
Last played on
In The Company of Friends
Danny Schmidt
In The Company of Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
In The Company of Friends
Last played on
A Circus Of Clowns
Danny Schmidt
A Circus Of Clowns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
A Circus Of Clowns
Last played on
Better Off Broke
Danny Schmidt
Better Off Broke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Better Off Broke
Last played on
Ragtime Blues
Danny Schmidt
Ragtime Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Ragtime Blues
Last played on
This Too Shall Pass
Danny Schmidt
This Too Shall Pass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
This Too Shall Pass
Last played on
On Abundance
Danny Schmidt
On Abundance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
On Abundance
Last played on
Danny Schmidt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist