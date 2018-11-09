Daniel Müller-Schott (born 1976 in Munich) is a German cellist.

He studied with Walter Nothas, Austrian cellist Heinrich Schiff and British cellist Steven Isserlis. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter personally coached him in her foundation, thanks to which he could later spend one year studying with Mstislav Rostropovich. Aged 15, he aroused enthusiasm by winning the first prize in the International Tchaikovsky Competition for young musicians in Moskow in 1992.

He plays a cello by Matteo Goffriller, Venice, 1727.

He has worked with world-renowned conductors such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, Charles Dutoit, Christoph Eschenbach, Kurt Masur, Sakari Oramo and André Previn. He recorded and released the Mozart Piano Trios in 2006 with Anne-Sophie Mutter and André Previn. With Angela Hewitt, he has recorded Beethoven's complete works for cello and piano.