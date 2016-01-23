Doug KershawBorn 24 January 1936
Doug Kershaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5921327-c7b7-4a32-abe8-0c3797bdb523
Doug Kershaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas James Kershaw (born January 24, 1936) is an American fiddle player, singer and songwriter from Louisiana. Active since 1948, he began his career as part of the duo Rusty and Doug, along with his brother, Rusty Kershaw. He had an extensive solo career that included fifteen albums and singles that charted on the Hot Country Songs charts. He is also a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doug Kershaw Tracks
Sort by
The Country Singer
Doug Kershaw
The Country Singer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Country Singer
Last played on
Hey You There
Doug Kershaw
Hey You There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey You There
Last played on
Spanish Moss
Doug Kershaw
Spanish Moss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Moss
Last played on
Mamou Two Step
Doug Kershaw
Mamou Two Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mamou Two Step
Last played on
Keep Between The Ditches
Doug Kershaw
Keep Between The Ditches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Between The Ditches
Last played on
Diggy Diggy Lo
Doug Kershaw
Diggy Diggy Lo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diggy Diggy Lo
Last played on
On The Bayou
Doug Kershaw
On The Bayou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Bayou
Last played on
Louisianna Man
Doug Kershaw
Louisianna Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisianna Man
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Jun
2019
Doug Kershaw
100 Club, London, UK
Doug Kershaw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist