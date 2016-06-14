Gayatri AsokanBorn 1978
Gayatri Asokan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c58bef70-6f59-4fb4-86fd-1c4d589159ea
Gayatri Asokan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gayatri Asokan is a playback singer who works mainly in Malayalam cinema. Apart from singing, she also composes music for albums and jingles. She is well trained in Bhajans and Hindustani and ghazals. She started her playback career with the song "Deena Dayalo Rama" for the film Arayannagalude Veedu under music director Raveendran. "Enthe Nee Kanna" for Sasneham Sumitra won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Singer in 2003. Her memorable hits include "Chanjadi Adi" from Makalkku, "Thumbikkinnaram" from Naran and "Pularumo" from Ritu.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gayatri Asokan Tracks
Sort by
Gulon Main Rang Bharay
Gayatri Asokan
Gulon Main Rang Bharay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gulon Main Rang Bharay
Last played on
Gayatri Asokan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist