Maida Vale Singers
Maida Vale Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c58b427e-9f9a-4919-a6d3-729d329b3e8f
Maida Vale Singers Tracks
Sort by
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Richard Rodgers
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
South Pacific: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Lyricist
Conductor
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
John Wilson Orchestra
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Steppin' Out With My Baby
John Wilson Orchestra
Steppin' Out With My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
Steppin' Out With My Baby
Last played on
The Swing-Trot
Maida Vale Singers
The Swing-Trot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swing-Trot
Performer
Last played on
Maria
Leonard Bernstein
Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Maria
Last played on
Applause (Proms encore)
Burton Lane
Applause (Proms encore)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Applause (Proms encore)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Applause, Applause
Burton Lane
Applause, Applause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Applause, Applause
The Swing Triot
Harry Warren
The Swing Triot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
The Swing Triot
Strike up the Band
George Gershwin
Strike up the Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Strike up the Band
Treat Me Rough
George Gershwin
Treat Me Rough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Treat Me Rough
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
Leonard Bernstein
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm0y.jpglink
On the Waterfront – symphonic suite (Proms 2015)
Last played on
'There is nothin' like a dame' (South Pacific)
Richard Rodgers
'There is nothin' like a dame' (South Pacific)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
'There is nothin' like a dame' (South Pacific)
Music Arranger
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
America
Leonard Bernstein
America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
America
Make our Garden Grow
Leonard Bernstein
Make our Garden Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Make our Garden Grow
Dream with Me
Leonard Bernstein
Dream with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Dream with Me
What a Movie
Leonard Bernstein
What a Movie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
What a Movie
Gee Officer Krupke
Leonard Bernstein
Gee Officer Krupke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Gee Officer Krupke
Glitter and Be Gay
Leonard Bernstein
Glitter and Be Gay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Glitter and Be Gay
Nothing More Than This
Leonard Bernstein
Nothing More Than This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Nothing More Than This
I am Easily Assimilated
Leonard Bernstein
I am Easily Assimilated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I am Easily Assimilated
A Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man
Leonard Bernstein
A Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
A Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man
A Little Bit In Love
Leonard Bernstein
A Little Bit In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
A Little Bit In Love
Take Care of this House
Leonard Bernstein
Take Care of this House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Take Care of this House
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Leonard Bernstein
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
I Can Cook, Too
Leonard Bernstein
I Can Cook, Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Can Cook, Too
Lonely Town / Pas de Deux
Leonard Bernstein
Lonely Town / Pas de Deux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Lonely Town / Pas de Deux
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet / New York - New York
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet / New York - New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet / New York - New York
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Excerpts
Elmer Bernstein
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqll7.jpglink
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Excerpts
New York New York
John Wilson Orchestra
New York New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
New York New York
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Climb Ev'ry Mountain
John Wilson Orchestra
Climb Ev'ry Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
Climb Ev'ry Mountain
Last played on
JUNE IS BUSTIN' OUT ALL OVER
John Wilson Orchestra
JUNE IS BUSTIN' OUT ALL OVER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
JUNE IS BUSTIN' OUT ALL OVER
Last played on
Main Title and Prelude Sound of Music
Maida Vale Singers & John Wilson Orchestra
Main Title and Prelude Sound of Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Title and Prelude Sound of Music
Performer
Last played on
Dick Tracy: More
Maida Vale Singers, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Kim Criswell
Dick Tracy: More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dick Tracy: More
Performer
Sweeney Todd: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd
Maida Vale Singers, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart
Sweeney Todd: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweeney Todd: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd
Performer
Follies: Montage
Maida Vale Singers, Turlough Convery, Michael Xavier, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart, Laura Michelle Kelly & Kim Criswell
Follies: Montage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follies: Montage
Performer
Follies: Beautiful girls
Maida Vale Singers, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart
Follies: Beautiful girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follies: Beautiful girls
Performer
Company: 'Being alive'
Stephen Sondheim
Company: 'Being alive'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: 'Being alive'
Company: 'Getting married today'
Stephen Sondheim
Company: 'Getting married today'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: 'Getting married today'
A Funny thing happened on the way to the Forum: 'Comedy Tonight'
Stephen Sondheim
A Funny thing happened on the way to the Forum: 'Comedy Tonight'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
A Funny thing happened on the way to the Forum: 'Comedy Tonight'
A little night music: Overture
Stephen Sondheim
A little night music: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
A little night music: Overture
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ednbp6
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-13T07:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwd6.jpg
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e89v2m
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-05T07:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmmkx.jpg
5
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
Royal Albert Hall
Sondheim: Inside Out
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mnc8
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-10T07:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q92dy.jpg
10
Nov
2013
Sondheim: Inside Out
15:00
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T07:33:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xxdcn.jpg
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 59: Hooray for Hollywood
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enqbj5
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-29T07:33:25
29
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 59: Hooray for Hollywood
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist