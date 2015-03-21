Colin MeloyBorn 5 October 1974
1974-10-05
Colin Patrick Henry Meloy (born October 5, 1974) is an American musician, singer-songwriter and author best known as the frontman of the Portland, Oregon, indie folk rock band The Decemberists. In addition to vocals, he performs with an acoustic guitar, 12-string acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bouzouki, harmonica and percussion instruments.
Blues Run The Game
Blues Run The Game
Blues Run The Game
The Engine Driver
The Engine Driver
The Engine Driver
