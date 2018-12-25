Dynamite MCBorn 7 October 1973
Dynamite MC (born Dominic Smith, 7 October 1973, Germany) is an MC from Gloucester, England. He originally gained prominence in jungle/drum and bass, working with Roni Size and Reprazent, but has also released hip hop material.
Late Night Connection (feat. Serum & Dynamite MC)
T.R.A.C.
Round Of Applause
The Nextmen
Young, Gifted & Black (Remix)
Baby J
Young, GIfted And Black (feat. Dynamite MC)
Baby J
Fear Bites (feat. Dynamite MC, Villem & McLeod)
Riya
Memories
Bazza Ranks & Dynamite MC
Performer
Pounding (ERB N DUB Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Krafty Kuts
War Is Over (Erb n Dub VIP)
Krafty Kuts
Blood Fire
The Nextmen & Dynamite MC
Performer
It Ain't My Fault (feat. Chali 2na)
Krafty Kuts
Heavyweight Sound
Wax Wreckaz
Born To Spin (feat. Dynamite MC)
BCee
Boom Bap (Badjokes Remix) (feat. Foreign Beggars)
Krafty Kuts
Pounding (feat. Dynamite MC)
Krafty Kuts
The War Is Over (feat. Dynamite MC, Example, Harry Shotta & Erb N Dub)
Krafty Kuts
Dancehall Queen
Dynamite MC
Quake
Krafty Kuts
Calma & Smarta (Mr Benn Remix) (feat. Dynamite MC)
Turntable Dubbers
Stand Up (feat. Dynamite MC)
Friction
Big Woman
The Nextmen
Creeper (feat. Dynamite MC)
DJ Zinc
War Is Over (Erb n Dub Remix) (feat. Example & Harry Shotta)
Krafty Kuts
Hotness (Roni Size Remix)
Dynamite MC
My Scene
Dynamite MC
Late Night Flexing (feat. Dynamite MC)
T.R.A.C.
Heavyweight Sound (North Base Remix) (feat. Ms. Dynamite & Singer Blue)
Wax Wreckaz
Music
Dynamite MC
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Dynamite MC, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and MC Siege
fabric, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
Dynamite MC, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
