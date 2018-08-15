William CrotchBorn 5 July 1775. Died 29 December 1847
William Crotch
1775-07-05
William Crotch Biography (Wikipedia)
William Crotch (5 July 1775 – 29 December 1847) was an English composer and organist.
William Crotch Tracks
Psalm 78
Herbert Oakley, James Turle, William Crotch, Sir John Goss, John Soaper, Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh, Rupert Jeffcoat & Duncan Ferguson
Psalm 78
Psalm 78
Overture In G Major
William Crotch
Overture In G Major
Overture In G Major
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
William Crotch
William Crotch
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
Psalms 53, 54, 55
William Vann, William Crotch, Clark, Ivor Atkins & Choir of York Minster
Psalms 53, 54, 55
Psalms 53, 54, 55
Lo Star-Led Chiefs
Harry Gabb
Lo Star-Led Chiefs
Lo Star-Led Chiefs
Conductor
Psalms: 56, 60, 61 (feat. James Turle & William Crotch)
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Psalms: 56, 60, 61 (feat. James Turle & William Crotch)
Psalms: 56, 60, 61 (feat. James Turle & William Crotch)
How Dear are Thy Counsels
William Crotch
How Dear are Thy Counsels
How Dear are Thy Counsels
William Crotch Links
