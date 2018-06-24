Johann StadenBorn 22 June 1581. Died 15 November 1634
1581-07-02
Johann Staden (baptized 2 July 1581 – 15 November 1634) was a German Baroque organist and composer. He is best known for establishing the so-called Nuremberg school.
Sonata 31 a 4
Johann Staden
Sonata 31 a 4
Sonata 31 a 4
