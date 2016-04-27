Aura UrziceanuRomanian jazz and folk vocalist. Born 14 December 1946
Aura Urziceanu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c57daabb-8e6d-4514-a112-1a0eb1a80ea6
Aura Urziceanu Biography (Wikipedia)
Aura Urziceanu (born Bucharest, 14 December 1946), also known as Aura, is a Romanian female pop star who was famous in the 1970s and 1980s. In America she had performed as Urziceanu-Rully and Aura Rully.
She has toured and performed with artists such as Bill Evans, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Ahmad Jamal, Hank Jones, Thad Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Paul Desmond, Joe Pass and Mel Lewis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aura Urziceanu Tracks
Sort by
Iarna, Iarna
Aura Urziceanu
Iarna, Iarna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iarna, Iarna
Last played on
Nu mi cere sa cint
Aura Urziceanu
Nu mi cere sa cint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nu mi cere sa cint
Last played on
Aura Urziceanu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist