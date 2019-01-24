Martin YatesConductor. Born 1 July 1958
Martin Yates
1958-07-01
Martin Yates Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Yates (born 1 July 1958) is a British conductor. He was born in London. After attending Kimbolton School (1969–1974), he studied at the Royal College of Music and Trinity College of Music, London, where his teachers included Bernard Keeffe (conducting), Richard Arnell (composition), Ian Lake, Jakob Kaletsky and Alan Rowlands (piano), and Douglas Moore and John Burden (French horn).
When lights go rolling round the sky
John Ireland, Roderick Williams, BBC Concert Orchestra & Martin Yates
Composer
Last played on
Christmas Overture
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
Ivor Gurney
Last played on
The Blue Bird (orch. Yates)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Sea Fever
John Ireland, Gerrard Williams, Roderick Williams, BBC Concert Orchestra & Martin Yates
Composer
Last played on
Callirhoe - ballet symphonique, Op 37
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Last played on
Concertstuck for piano and orchestra Op.40
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Last played on
Violin Concerto
Arthur Bliss
Last played on
Serenade in A minor for small orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
I Grieve (from Elizabeth)
Martin Yates
Narrator
Last played on
Serenade to Music (orchestral version)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
As if we never said goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Last played on
Flute Concerto
Jean-Michel Damase
Last played on
Villains and Police (from The Great Detective)
Richard Arnell
Last played on
Dark Pastoral (final section)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Tintagel - symphonic poem
Arnold Bax
Last played on
Lord Byron - Symphonic Portrait, Op. 67
Richard Arnell
Last played on
Satie - ballet
Erik Satie
Last played on
Scott Of The Antarctic - Music For The Film, nos. 6-10
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Concerto in B minor for violin and orchestra
William Walton
Last played on
Callirhoe
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Last played on
Concert Overture
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Mystic Trumpeter
Gustav Holst
Singer
Music for a Masque: No 3 Little March Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
In a Summer Garden
Frederick Delius
Overture Henry V
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto T.79 for violin and orchestra
Arthur Bliss
Last played on
Concertstuck
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Last played on
A Street in Windsor (Fat Knight)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Philharmonic Concerto
Malcolm Arnold
Last played on
Concerto in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra - II.Adagio con intimo sentimento
Guirne Creith, Lorraine McAslan, Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Martin Yates
Composer
Last played on
Symphonie (1952)
Jean-Michel Damase
Last played on
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (feat. Peter Donohoe) (Malcolm Arnold Festival)
Malcolm Arnold
Last played on
Valour (feat. Roderick Williams)
Sir George Dyson
Last played on
The Seekers (feat. Roderick Williams)
Sir George Dyson
Last played on
Dark Pastoral
David Matthews
Last played on
Fantasia For Orchestra
George Butterworth
Last played on
Overture Pelleas and Melisande
Cyril Scott
Last played on
Fat Knight (English Music Festival)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Petite Suite de Concert (English Music Festival)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Last played on
Norfolk March
David Matthews, BBC Concert Orchestra & Martin Yates
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
English Music Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4584f
Dorchester Abbey
2017-05-26T08:00:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03msfwb.jpg
26
May
2017
English Music Festival
Dorchester Abbey
Folk Connections
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ermmbp
Cecil Sharp House
2017-03-31T08:00:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04lxl70.jpg
31
Mar
2017
Folk Connections
Cecil Sharp House
English Music Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exw2mb
Dorchester Abbey
2016-05-27T08:00:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03msfwb.jpg
27
May
2016
English Music Festival
Dorchester Abbey
Malcolm Arnold Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3j5v
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
2015-10-17T08:00:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0344kwq.jpg
17
Oct
2015
Malcolm Arnold Festival
19:30
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
English Music Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eccbp6
Dorchester Abbey
2015-05-22T08:00:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02q6g72.jpg
22
May
2015
English Music Festival
19:30
Dorchester Abbey
Back to artist