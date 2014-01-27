Ernesto Beltrán Aguilar better known as Tito Beltrán (born 1 July 1965), is a Chilean-Swedish tenor. In October 2008, an appellate court in Sweden sentenced Beltrán to 2.5 years in prison for rape and sexual molestation of an underage child. Beltrán was released from prison in Sweden on 25 February 2010 and served the rest of his sentence under electronic surveillance at home.

Upon completing his sentence, he returned to Chile where he has made some public performances, also taking part in a number of public events and festivals. Late 2010, he was assigned as one of the judges for first-ever series of the Chilean X Factor.