Jean AdebamboBorn 1 July 1962. Died 15 January 2009
Jean Adebambo
Jean Adebambo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Adebambo (1 July 1962 – 15 January 2009) was a British singer, best known for songs in the lovers rock genre. It is believed she committed suicide.
Jean Adebambo Tracks
Paradise
Jean Adebambo
Paradise
Paradise
Say That You'll Love Me (DJ Nick The Record re-edit)
Jean Adebambo
Say That You'll Love Me (DJ Nick The Record re-edit)
Say That You Love Me
Jean Adebambo
Say That You Love Me
Say That You Love Me
