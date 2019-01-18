Clémence de GrandvalBorn 21 January 1828. Died 15 January 1907
1828-01-21
Clémence de Grandval (21 January 1828 – 15 January 1907), born as Marie Félicie Clémence de Reiset and also known as Vicomtesse de Grandval and Marie Grandval, was a French composer of the Romantic era. She was a person and composer of stature during her life, although less remembered subsequently. Many of her works were published under pseudonyms.
Romance
