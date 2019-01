Today Is the Day is an American avant-garde metal band from Nashville, Tennessee. The band's diverse sound combines influences from areas such as noise music, heavy metal, hardcore punk, and psychedelia. Many of the band's recordings make extensive use of dissonance and sampling and lyrical themes such as violence, altered states of consciousness, and mental disorders.

