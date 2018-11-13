Robin RimbaudScanner. Born 1964
Robin Rimbaud
1964
Robin Rimbaud (born 1964) is an electronic musician who works under the name Scanner due to his use of cell phone and police scanners in live performance. He is also a member of the band Githead with Wire's Colin Newman and Malka Spigel and Max Franken from Minimal Compact.
Rimbaud is also a writer and media critic[citation needed], multi-media artist and record producer. He borrowed his stage name from the device he used in his early recordings, picking up indeterminate radio and mobile phone signals in the airwaves and using them as an instrument in his compositions.
A Little Bit of Everything
Robin Rimbaud
A Little Bit of Everything
A Little Bit of Everything
Emily
Robin Rimbaud
Emily
Emily
Floral Derrangement
Robin Rimbaud
Floral Derrangement
Floral Derrangement
A Walk Through St. James
Robin Rimbaud
A Walk Through St. James
A Walk Through St. James
