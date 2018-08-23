Jim AdkinsUS singer, songwriter & guitarist for Jimmy Eat World. Born 10 November 1975
Jim Adkins
1975-11-10
Jim Adkins Biography (Wikipedia)
James Christopher "Jim" Adkins (born November 10, 1975) is an American rock musician. He is best known as the lead guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter of the rock band Jimmy Eat World.
Jim Adkins Tracks
The Middle
Jim Adkins
The Middle
The Middle
I Will Go
Jim Adkins
I Will Go
I Will Go
