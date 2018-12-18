Aida GarifullinaBorn 30 September 1987
Aida Garifullina
1987-09-30
Aida Garifullina Biography (Wikipedia)
Aida Emilevna Garifullina (Russian: Аида Эмилевна Гарифуллина) (born 30 September 1987) is a Russian operatic soprano of Tatar origin. She was the winner of the 2013 Operalia competition and has featured in a number of productions staged at the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg and the Wiener Staatsoper. She has a recording contract with Decca Records.
Aida Garifullina Tracks
The Golden Cockerel: Hymn to the Sun
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Orf Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, Aida Garifullina & Cornelius Meister
Ave Maria Pietas (feat. Aida Garifullina)
Andrea Bocelli
Ave Maria Pietas
Danijel Vuletic, Andrea Bocelli & Aida Garifullina
