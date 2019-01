Aida Emilevna Garifullina (Russian: Аида Эмилевна Гарифуллина) (born 30 September 1987) is a Russian operatic soprano of Tatar origin. She was the winner of the 2013 Operalia competition and has featured in a number of productions staged at the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg and the Wiener Staatsoper. She has a recording contract with Decca Records.

