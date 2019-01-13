Bohuslav MatoušekBorn 1949
Bohuslav Matoušek
1949
Bohuslav Matoušek Biography (Wikipedia)
Bohuslav Matoušek (born in Havlíčkův Brod, 26 September 1949) is a Czech violinist and violist. At present he is a lecturer at the Academy of Music in Prague and JAMU.
He studied in the classes of Jaroslav Pekelský and Václav Snítil at Prague's Academy of Music. He has cooperated with Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein, Jaroslav Tůma, Czech Philharmonic, Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic Orchestra, Barocco sempre giovane etc. In 1985 he co-founded and performed as the primarius of the Stamic Quartet. He is Professor of the Faculty of Music of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.
Adagio from Violin Concerto no 1 in G minor by Max Bruch
Bohuslav Matoušek
Last played on
Bohuslav Matoušek
Concerto For Flute, Violin And Chamber Orchestra
Bohuslav Martinu
Last played on
Concerto in D major for two violins
Bohuslav Matoušek
Orchestra
Last played on
