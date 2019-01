Native Deen is an Islamic musical group from the Washington, D.C. area. Native Deen's music combines hip hop and R&B styles with lyrical themes grounded in Islam. They have three albums: Deen You Know, Not Afraid To Stand Alone and The Remedy (Native Deen album).

