Native Deen
Native Deen Biography (Wikipedia)
Native Deen is an Islamic musical group from the Washington, D.C. area. Native Deen's music combines hip hop and R&B styles with lyrical themes grounded in Islam. They have three albums: Deen You Know, Not Afraid To Stand Alone and The Remedy (Native Deen album).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
