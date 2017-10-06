Rhoda Scott (born July 3, 1938) is an American soul jazz organist.

Scott was first attracted to the organ in her father’s church at age seven. "It's really the most beautiful instrument in the world", she stated in a recent interview. "The first thing I did was take my shoes off and work the pedals." From then on she always played her church organ in her bare feet, and to this date she has continued the practice.

In 1967 Scott moved to France, where she has since spent most of her career.