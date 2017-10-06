Rhoda ScottBorn 4 July 1938
Rhoda Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c56e08d5-5ffa-46dd-8cd4-577ec9a4630c
Rhoda Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhoda Scott (born July 3, 1938) is an American soul jazz organist.
Scott was first attracted to the organ in her father’s church at age seven. "It's really the most beautiful instrument in the world", she stated in a recent interview. "The first thing I did was take my shoes off and work the pedals." From then on she always played her church organ in her bare feet, and to this date she has continued the practice.
In 1967 Scott moved to France, where she has since spent most of her career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rhoda Scott Tracks
Sort by
Bitter Street
Rhoda Scott
Bitter Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bitter Street
Last played on
Rhoda Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist