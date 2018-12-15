PenetrationUK punk/new wave band. Formed 1976
Penetration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037hg5l.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c56dedb7-c608-4f94-a4e1-c2a066fd029b
Penetration Biography (Wikipedia)
Penetration is a punk rock band from County Durham, England formed in 1976. They re-formed in 2001 with several new members.
Their debut single, "Don't Dictate", is now acknowledged as a classic punk rock single and their debut album, Moving Targets (1978), is still widely admired.
Penetration Tracks
Don't Dictate
Penetration
Don't Dictate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Don't Dictate
Last played on
Nostalgia
Penetration
Nostalgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Nostalgia
Last played on
Come Into The Open
Penetration
Come Into The Open
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Come Into The Open
Last played on
Coming Up For Air
Penetration
Coming Up For Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Coming Up For Air
Last played on
Future Daze (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
Penetration
Future Daze (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Vision (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
Penetration
Vision (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Stone Heroes (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
Penetration
Stone Heroes (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Movement (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
Penetration
Movement (Radio 1 Session, 5 July 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Danger Signs
Penetration
Danger Signs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Danger Signs
Last played on
Firing Squad
Penetration
Firing Squad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Firing Squad
Last played on
In The Future
Penetration
In The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
In The Future
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Penetration
I Don't Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Movement (John Peel Session 5th July 1978)
Penetration
Movement (John Peel Session 5th July 1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg5l.jpglink
Movement (John Peel Session 5th July 1978)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Penetration
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Penetration
The Continental, Preston, UK
26
Apr
2019
Penetration, Mike Krol
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
26
Apr
2019
Penetration, GBH, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Vulpynes, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, The Feckin Ejits, Big Boy Tomato, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, diablofurs, FANZINES, Wyrd Sisters, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds, Scandal (streetpunk), R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, Nuffin and G.Y.B (Surrey)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
21
Jun
2019
Penetration, Buzzcocks and The Skids
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
22
Jun
2019
Penetration
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
