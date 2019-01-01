Justin Franks, also known as DJ Frank E, is an American DJ and record producer from Denver, Colorado.

Frank E started working closely with Adelio Lombardi, founder of Side 3 Entertainment and owner of Side 3 Studios in Denver, while working his way up in the Denver club circuit as a DJ/remixer and as a member of the Radiobums DJ crew. He began focusing all of his free time on becoming a producer. In 2007, DJ Frank E submitted a track via PMP Worldwide, and was discovered by Mike Caren of Artist Publishing Group and Atlantic Records, who signed him in early 2008.

Since 2008, Frank E has produced songs for G-Eazy, Gnash, Sage the Gemini, Khelani, The Vamps, Madonna, CROSS GENE, Flo Rida, The Black Eyed Peas, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Travie McCoy, Enrique Iglesias, Lupe Fiasco, Sean Kingston, Toni Braxton, B.o.B, Three 6 Mafia, Nelly Furtado, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Hayley Williams, Eminem, Cody Simpson, Wiz Khalifa, and many others.