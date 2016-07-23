Maxence LarrieuFlautist. Born 27 October 1934
Maxence Larrieu
1934-10-27
Maxence Larrieu Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxence Larrieu (born 27 October 1934 in Marseille) is a French Classical flautist. He studied flute from age 10 at the Marseille Conservatory of Music with the teacher Joseph Rampal, who was the father of Jean-Pierre Rampal. In 1958 Maxence won the first prize at the International Geneva Competition.
