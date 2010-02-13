Mickey FactzBorn 13 July 1982
Mickey Factz
1982-07-13
Mickey Factz Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Williams (born July 13, 1982), better known by his stage name Mickey Factz, is an American hip hop recording artist from the Bronx borough of New York City, New York.
Mickey Factz Tracks
Big Trouble In Lil China (Prod. by J Dilla)
Big Trouble In Lil China
Big Trouble In Lil China
Freestyle
Freestyle
Who's Hotter
Who's Hotter
