Juan Manuel CañizaresBorn 1966
Juan Manuel Cañizares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c56397b1-8f24-429c-89ca-70939369af1b
Juan Manuel Cañizares Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Manuel Cañizares (born 1966) is a Spanish flamenco guitarist and composer. He is a winner of the "Premio Nacional de Música" (1982) and "Premio de la Música" (2008) awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juan Manuel Cañizares Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist