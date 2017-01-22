The Dovetail Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c56138b0-76df-4345-8dfb-4a8162b255db
The Dovetail Trio Performances & Interviews
The Dovetail Trio Tracks
Sort by
The Rose of York
The Dovetail Trio
The Rose of York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rose of York
Last played on
The Lady and the Soldier
The Dovetail Trio
The Lady and the Soldier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lady and the Soldier
Last played on
Oak Tree Carol
The Dovetail Trio
Oak Tree Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oak Tree Carol
Last played on
Poison in a Glass of Wine
The Dovetail Trio
Poison in a Glass of Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greenland
The Dovetail Trio
Greenland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greenland
Last played on
The Two Magicians
The Dovetail Trio
The Two Magicians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Two Magicians
Last played on
Back to artist