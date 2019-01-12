Shadow ChildEnglish DJ Simon Neale. Born 20 January 1977
Shadow Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01jn0vt.jpg
1977-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c561320e-432a-4160-9fb5-fd1cedb11c2b
Shadow Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Neale (born 20 January 1977), known by his stage names Shadow Child and Dave Spoon, is an English radio DJ and dance music producer. He's also part of the duo Avec alongside Doorly. He was part of the line-up on BBC Radio 1's "In New DJs We Trust" feature, which ran from Thursday night to Friday morning at 2 am to 4 am. The DJ has become notable for his hits, "Bad Girl (At Night)" with Lisa Maffia and "Baditude" with Sam Obernik. His first release as Shadow Child was on Dirtybird Records in March 2012, and he's since formed his own record label, Food Music, alongside Lewis of Kry Wolf. Simon has a show on Rinse FM from 9 am to 1 pm every Wednesday evening as Shadow Child.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shadow Child Performances & Interviews
Shadow Child Tracks
Sort by
Climbin' (Piano Weapon)
Shadow Child
Climbin' (Piano Weapon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026sr2b.jpglink
Climbin' (Piano Weapon)
Last played on
DJs Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
SL2
DJs Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q4.jpglink
DJs Take Control (Shadow Child Remix)
Last played on
Rumble (Shadow Child Re-Edit)
KDA
Rumble (Shadow Child Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Rumble (Shadow Child Re-Edit)
Last played on
Ready 2 jack (Shadow Child Remix)
DJ Haus
Ready 2 jack (Shadow Child Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h29p5.jpglink
Ready 2 jack (Shadow Child Remix)
Last played on
Ready 2 Jack
Shadow Child
Ready 2 Jack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Ready 2 Jack
Last played on
Misfire
Shadow Child
Misfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Misfire
Last played on
Wild Love (Shadow Child Remix)
James Bay
Wild Love (Shadow Child Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kj3.jpglink
Wild Love (Shadow Child Remix)
Last played on
Ooh Tune (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Shadow Child
Ooh Tune (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Ooh Tune (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Last played on
Renegade Stabz
Shadow Child
Renegade Stabz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Renegade Stabz
Last played on
Money (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Kah‐Lo, Mr. Eazi & DaVido)
Riton
Money (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Kah‐Lo, Mr. Eazi & DaVido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Money (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Kah‐Lo, Mr. Eazi & DaVido)
Last played on
Pancake
Jaded
Pancake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w4097.jpglink
Pancake
Last played on
Ooh Tune (Danny Howard Remix)
Shadow Child
Ooh Tune (Danny Howard Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Ooh Tune (Danny Howard Remix)
Last played on
Climbin'
Shadow Child
Climbin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Climbin'
Last played on
Thriller Right Now (Shadow Child Edit) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
Michael Jackson
Thriller Right Now (Shadow Child Edit) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
Thriller Right Now (Shadow Child Edit) (feat. Mary J. Blige)
Last played on
Piano Weapon (Instrumental Mix)
Shadow Child
Piano Weapon (Instrumental Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Piano Weapon (Instrumental Mix)
Last played on
Friday (Shadow Child Re-Fri) (feat. Takura Tendayi)
Shadow Child
Friday (Shadow Child Re-Fri) (feat. Takura Tendayi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn12t.jpglink
Friday (Shadow Child Re-Fri) (feat. Takura Tendayi)
Last played on
Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Anabel)
Hot Natured
Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Anabel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6g4.jpglink
Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix) (feat. Anabel)
Last played on
Ooh Tune
Shadow Child
Ooh Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Ooh Tune
Last played on
Um (DJ Astral Remix)
Shadow Child
Um (DJ Astral Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Um (DJ Astral Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shadow Child
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Shadow Child
Digital, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Shadow Child Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist