The Jim Hall Trio
The Jim Hall Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5605f85-52e0-4ecb-a00b-c45d1be42f3a
The Jim Hall Trio Tracks
Sort by
Pony Express
The Jim Hall Trio
Pony Express
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5fz.jpglink
Pony Express
Last played on
The Song Is You
The Jim Hall Trio
The Song Is You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmd.jpglink
The Song Is You
Last played on
Seven Come Eleven
The Jim Hall Trio
Seven Come Eleven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Come Eleven
Last played on
The Jim Hall Trio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist