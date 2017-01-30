Lootpack is an American hip hop group signed to Stones Throw Records with members Madlib, Wildchild, and DJ Romes. They made their first appearance on the 1993 debut album by Tha Alkaholiks, 21 & Over.

The first vinyl by Lootpack, Ill Psych Move EP, was released in 1996 on a label named Crate Digga's Palace founded by Madlib's father, Otis Jackson Sr. After this 12" they caught the attention of Stones Throw founder Peanut Butter Wolf, producer and DJ. Eventually the three of them signed for Stones Throw leading to their 1999 release of Soundpieces: Da Antidote. A follow-up has not been released, but all three of them have collaborated on other projects and recorded solo records. DJ Romes released the Hamburger Hater Breaks record in 2001, Madlib has produced concept albums as Quasimoto and Yesterdays New Quintet. Wildchild's 2003 album Secondary Protocol featured all Lootpack members and is the closest thing to a second Lootpack album.