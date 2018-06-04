The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c55cc0df-ee60-44d9-bb5c-86a39263c198
Biography (Wikipedia)
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band, is a pipe band from Campbellville, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
- 78th Fraser Highlanders - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044kp58.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044kp58.jpg2016-08-13T11:04:56.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044kp0n
78th Fraser Highlanders - MSR
Tracks
Sort by
Slow Air, Strathspeys And Reels: By The River Aora / Miss Drummond / Mrs Donald MacPherson / Bundle And Go
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Slow Air, Strathspeys And Reels: By The River Aora / Miss Drummond / Mrs Donald MacPherson / Bundle And Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up to the Line / Miss Drummond Of Perth / The Lads Of Kilmarnock / Bundle & Go / Bean Pheadrin / The Gravel Walk
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Up to the Line / Miss Drummond Of Perth / The Lads Of Kilmarnock / Bundle & Go / Bean Pheadrin / The Gravel Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LEIS AN LURGAINN/MILE MARBHPHAISG AIR A GHAOL/ORAN LUATHAIDH/I BHI ADA/CHUIR I GLUIN AIR A BHODACH/
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
LEIS AN LURGAINN/MILE MARBHPHAISG AIR A GHAOL/ORAN LUATHAIDH/I BHI ADA/CHUIR I GLUIN AIR A BHODACH/
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Cope / Lord Macpherson Of Drumocher / Flight From Vail / The Apple Tree / Sound Of Sleat / Greyfriar's Julie /
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Johnny Cope / Lord Macpherson Of Drumocher / Flight From Vail / The Apple Tree / Sound Of Sleat / Greyfriar's Julie /
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
INVERNESS GATHERING/INSPECTOR DONALD CAMPBELL OF NESS/CHLOE'S PASSION/FRASER'S LULLABY/STEVE AND DIANE OF CHELTENHAM/IRON MAN/
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
INVERNESS GATHERING/INSPECTOR DONALD CAMPBELL OF NESS/CHLOE'S PASSION/FRASER'S LULLABY/STEVE AND DIANE OF CHELTENHAM/IRON MAN/
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Founders Club/The Curlew/The Millstead/The Concession/The Fiddler/Fiona Macdonald/Davy Webster's 40th/Founders Reprie
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Founders Club/The Curlew/The Millstead/The Concession/The Fiddler/Fiona Macdonald/Davy Webster's 40th/Founders Reprie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Border Ballad Medley Set
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
A Border Ballad Medley Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Border Ballad Medley Set
Last played on
CABERFEIDH/ANDREW WARNOCK/JIMMY FINDLATER
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
CABERFEIDH/ANDREW WARNOCK/JIMMY FINDLATER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CABERFEIDH/ANDREW WARNOCK/JIMMY FINDLATER
Last played on
DR ROSS' 50TH WELCOME TO THE ARGYLLSHIRE GATHERING/MACLEOD OF MULL/DONALD MACLEAN OF LEWIS
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
DR ROSS' 50TH WELCOME TO THE ARGYLLSHIRE GATHERING/MACLEOD OF MULL/DONALD MACLEAN OF LEWIS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up to the Line
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Up to the Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up to the Line
Last played on
Donald, Willie and his dog / Gypsy's Dance / Herring Wife / Donella Beaton / Glasgow Polic
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Donald, Willie and his dog / Gypsy's Dance / Herring Wife / Donella Beaton / Glasgow Polic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waulking Songs Set: Bal Na H Aibhne Deas/Te A Chuailein Bhuidhe/The Braes Of Tullymet/Lord
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Waulking Songs Set: Bal Na H Aibhne Deas/Te A Chuailein Bhuidhe/The Braes Of Tullymet/Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley; Manitobe Flat Top/The Herring Wife/Whatever Moreover/The Lewis Jig/Ho Ro Mo Nighea
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Medley; Manitobe Flat Top/The Herring Wife/Whatever Moreover/The Lewis Jig/Ho Ro Mo Nighea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shamu's Walkaboutmiss Campbell Of Sheerness/The 9/8 Jig/Classical Bob/Miss Drummond Of Per
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Shamu's Walkaboutmiss Campbell Of Sheerness/The 9/8 Jig/Classical Bob/Miss Drummond Of Per
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leis An Lurgainn/Mile Marbhphaisg Air A Ghaol
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Leis An Lurgainn/Mile Marbhphaisg Air A Ghaol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balmoral Highlanders/John Morrison Of Assynt
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Balmoral Highlanders/John Morrison Of Assynt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking the plank / Miss Lilly / John Caurn's Double / Leaving Ayrshire / Cailleach an Dud
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Walking the plank / Miss Lilly / John Caurn's Double / Leaving Ayrshire / Cailleach an Dud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking the Plank, Miss Lilly, John Cairns' Double, Leaving Ayrshire, The Old Wife of the
The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band
Walking the Plank, Miss Lilly, John Cairns' Double, Leaving Ayrshire, The Old Wife of the
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewjg9r/acts/ajpp5v
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T07:01:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024xjzr.jpg
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvg9r/acts/a9q2fx
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T07:01:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xd0l6.jpg
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist